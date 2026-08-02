Suriya at Vishwanath And Sons audio launch: ‘Love must be long lasting’

A still from Vishwanath And Sons (L) and Suriya (R) Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-08-02T16:47:26.662Z" title="2026-08-02 16:47"> 02 Aug 2026, 4:47 pm Star Suriya opened on his point of view of love at the audio launch occasion of Vishwanath And SonsThe upcoming movie which is directed by Venky Atluri, is set to launch on August 14. “I think love should be everlasting. It is not something that should be felt when you tie the knot, but you should love every single day. Even if you spend 20 years with someone you should love. You should keep on loving your partner. You should always be respectful,” stated Suriya. He included, “Everybody changes, we do and so will our partner. Your priorities are different at the age of 20, 25, or 30. Your thinking might change, you life can take any direction. But the love and affection you have for your partner should never change.”

Discussing regard, Suriya stated, “And also, about respect. The miles that a woman has to brave to reach a place is far greater than what a man has to cross. A lot of compromise is made by women, like looking after a house or giving birth. Always show your respect for their sacrifices. Stand with that respect as much as you can. Show a lot more respect than love.”

An earlier trailer for Vishwanath And Sonsmeant the plot including a May December love in between a middle aged sportsperson and a more youthful female, who ends up being fascinated with him.

The cast for the movie likewise consists of Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Sudha, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, and Sarvadaman Banerjee.

GV Prakash Kumar has actually made up music for the movie, which is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios are the banners backing the movie.