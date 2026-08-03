Chabahar Port: India, Iran continue settlements

Run-through

India and Iran are working out Chabahar Port management as United States looks for peace talks. India looks for a legal warranty from Iran for

port rights. This port is essential for India’s outreach to Central Asia. China might declare the port if India loses its function. India stays dedicated to its tactical interests in Chabahar.

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="Chabahar Port: India, Iran Continue Negotiations" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132813099,width-300,height-225,imgsize-302116,resizemode-75/chabahar-port-india-iran-continue-negotiations.jpg"> Agencies Chabahar Port is crucial for India’s tactical outreach in the extended area which China might stake claim on the port if India does not keep its function in the port in some type.

New Delhi: India and Iran remain in settlements for the management of Chabahar Port, even as the United States is looking for a fresh round of peace talks with Tehran, stated individuals knowledgeable about the matter.

While India waits for lifting of United States sanctions from Iran following an offer, it has actually been engaged with Iran to fast-track the conclusion of a plan for protecting its interests in Chabahar Port. India had actually protected a six-month sanctions waiver in October 2025 from the United States for the port which ended on April 25 this year.

The federal government has actually remained in talks with Iran to participate in a plan with a regional ports authority to handle Chabahar Port with a warranty that this right will be moved back to India when the United States sanctions are raised, stated individuals mentioned previously. India has actually been looking for a legal assurance from the Iranian federal government so that the plans in between the 2 port authorities are honoured.

Professionals stated that Chabahar Port is important for India’s tactical outreach in the extended area which China might stake claim on the port if India does not keep its function in the port in some kind. In spite of installing difficulties throughout the years, India has actually not quit on its interests in the port.

Chabahar Port is the entrance not just for Afghanistan however likewise Central Asian states as their feasible access to the Indian Ocean Region for the Indian and Gulf markets.