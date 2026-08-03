Govt’s metropolitan reset: New depts, fresh management

Summary The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has actually gone through a substantial structural overhaul. Senior bureaucrats were changed and brand-new management designated to spearhead its flagship objectives. The ministry was divided into 2 specialized departments, concentrating on capital advancement and city advancement. This administrative revamp objectives to simplify service shipment and speed up facilities jobs. Workers shifts took place quickly after the federal government’s choice to divide the ministry.

< img height ="225"width ="300"alt ="ubanmin"src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132813015,width-300,height-225,imgsize-1041329,resizemode-75/ubanmin.jpg"> The administrative revamp follows the federal government’s choice last Thursday to divide the ministry into 2 specialised verticals

New Delhi: In a significant structural push to reset city governance and speed up facilities advancement, the Centre has actually performed a total top-to-bottom overhaul of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, changing senior bureaucrats and designating brand-new management to spearhead its flagship objectives.

The administrative revamp follows the federal government’s choice last Thursday to divide the ministry into 2 specialised verticals: Department of Capital Development (Rajdhani Vikas Vibhag)and the Department of Urban Development(Shehari Vikas Vibhag). The department is developed to make it possible for devoted concentrate on unique elements of metropolitan preparation while improving service shipment, execution, and policy interventions.

The administrative reshuffle moved at breakneck speed. Within 24 hours of the Gazette alert, secretary Srinivas Katikithala (a 1989-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre) handed over charge of the newly-created department of capital advancement to D Thara, a 1995-batch IAS officer from the very same cadre. Concurrently, the Centre published Satendra Singh (a 1995-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer) as secretary to lead the Department of Urban Development. The overhaul extends deep into the functional management of Centre’s core city plans.

Essential workers shifts consist of Kuldeep Narayan, who was directing the flagship real estate plan Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), transferring to Niti Aayog. Roopa Mishra, who led the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), has actually likewise been reassigned. New directors are slated to presume charge within the next fortnight to make sure smooth administrative connection. At the heart of this structural adjustment is a targeted policy concentrate on the nationwide capital. The Centre has actually set its sights on dealing with Delhi’s enduring, complicated city difficulties through a bifurcated technique. With a BJP federal government in power in Delhi, the ministry bifurcation will likewise assist in much better execution of facilities jobs, consisting of the enthusiastic Central Vista task.