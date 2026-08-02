Priyanka Upendra: I intend to use up instructions next year

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02 Aug 2026, 5:04 pm
Reaching a 50-film turning point was never ever part of Priyanka Upendra’s strategy. She states movie theater itself wasn’t. Recalling at a profession that has actually covered languages, categories and life-altering minutes, the star sees it less as aspiration and more as fate. With Detective Teekshana becoming her 50th movie, Priyanka discovers herself showing as much on the roadway took a trip as the one ahead.
“In retrospect, I never imagined I would come this far. Films happened spontaneously. After winning Miss Calcutta, acting opportunities came my way, and I accepted them. Before I realised it, I have now reached my 50th film,” she states, including, “My entire life has been shaped by cinema. I met Uppi, became a Bengalurean, and destiny played Cupid too.”
Thankfulness is the word she goes back to consistently. She credits teamwork as much as individual conviction for sustaining a profession that continued well after marital relationship, at a time when chances for females were much more minimal. “I honestly didn’t think I would continue after marriage. Back then, around 2003, the perception was that married heroines either stopped acting or moved into production or costume design. There was always the question of what people would think. Thankfully, that mindset has changed. Society has changed, and so have women’s roles in cinema. Today, we are getting stronger characters in films and on OTT. I am happy with the scripts coming my way.”
Investigator Teekshnadirected by debutant Trivikram Raghu, likewise stars Sidlingu Sridhar, Arun Balraj, Vincent Dias, Robo Ganesh and Shashidhar. The movie has music by Padapalli Rohith and cinematography by Manu Dasappa, and is set for a statewide theatrical release on August 7. The movie is the most recent in Priyanka’s current choice for characters that move far from familiar moulds. After playing the function of a caretaker in September 21, she now enters the shoes of an investigator, a function she refers to as physically requiring however psychologically gratifying. “Filmmakers are writing different roles now, and that keeps me excited,” states Priyanka, who exposes that she was drawn to Investigator Teekshana since the function was more about intelligence than physical expertise. “There are superheroes for children, but I also want to be part of stories that encourage them to think. Detective Teekshana is about intelligence. My character’s journey could inspire young children to believe that their mind is their biggest strength.”
The star investigated private detectives before recording, finding cases that unfold outdoors traditional cops examinations. “The director wanted a stylish detective inspired by Sherlock Holmes. Growing up, I read Nancy Drew novels and loved solving puzzles. That’s what makes detective stories engaging. You use your mind to solve a mystery,” states Priyanka.
Far from acting, Priyanka is assisting her child Aayush get ready for his launching while silently working towards another objective. “I’m learning every aspect of filmmaking. Direction is something I hope to take up next year.”