Priyanka Upendra: I intend to use up instructions next year

Upgraded on : 02 Aug 2026, 5:04 pm

Reaching a 50-film turning point was never ever part of Priyanka Upendra’s strategy. She states movie theater itself wasn’t. Recalling at a profession that has actually covered languages, categories and life-altering minutes, the star sees it less as aspiration and more as fate. With Detective Teekshana becoming her 50th movie, Priyanka discovers herself showing as much on the roadway took a trip as the one ahead.

“In retrospect, I never imagined I would come this far. Films happened spontaneously. After winning Miss Calcutta, acting opportunities came my way, and I accepted them. Before I realised it, I have now reached my 50th film,” she states, including, “My entire life has been shaped by cinema. I met Uppi, became a Bengalurean, and destiny played Cupid too.”

Thankfulness is the word she goes back to consistently. She credits teamwork as much as individual conviction for sustaining a profession that continued well after marital relationship, at a time when chances for females were much more minimal. “I honestly didn’t think I would continue after marriage. Back then, around 2003, the perception was that married heroines either stopped acting or moved into production or costume design. There was always the question of what people would think. Thankfully, that mindset has changed. Society has changed, and so have women’s roles in cinema. Today, we are getting stronger characters in films and on OTT. I am happy with the scripts coming my way.”