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Business Prajna: Cinema never ever left me By Editor - 31

Upgraded on : 02 Aug 2026, 5:02 pm Star Prajna, understood for movies like Ganesha Matthe Banda Devru Kencha and Preethseis going back to Kannada movie theater after almost 8 years. Rather of alleviating back with a full-fledged function, she has actually picked to enter the spotlight through an unique dance number,’Milky Beautyin Satish Ninasam and Rachita Ram’s Ayogya 2 The tune, revealed ahead of the movie’s release, follows the favorable action to earlier tracks:’Muddu Puttalakshmi,’Anna Bandre Josh Bathadeand’Hudgir Dangerous. Made Up by Arjun Janya, Milky Beauty has lyrics by Chethan Kumar, vocals by Naveen Nagaraj and Nishan Rai, and choreography by Harsha.

For Prajna, the resurgence brings more feeling than fond memories.

“The break became much longer than I expected. I got busy with my entrepreneurial ventures, but cinema is something I can never give up. My love for the big screen has never faded,” she states.

The star exposes that individual scenarios likewise played a part in her choice to step far from movies.

“After my father passed away, I wanted to be with my mother. I had entered the industry at a very young age, and life took a different turn.”