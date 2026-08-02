Prajna: Cinema never ever left me

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02 Aug 2026, 5:02 pm
Star Prajna, understood for movies like Ganesha Matthe Banda Devru Kencha and Preethseis going back to Kannada movie theater after almost 8 years. Rather of alleviating back with a full-fledged function, she has actually picked to enter the spotlight through an unique dance number,’Milky Beautyin Satish Ninasam and Rachita Ram’s Ayogya 2
The tune, revealed ahead of the movie’s release, follows the favorable action to earlier tracks:’Muddu Puttalakshmi,’Anna Bandre Josh Bathadeand’Hudgir Dangerous. Made Up by Arjun Janya, Milky Beauty has lyrics by Chethan Kumar, vocals by Naveen Nagaraj and Nishan Rai, and choreography by Harsha.