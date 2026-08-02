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Prajna: Cinema never ever left me

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02 Aug 2026, 5:02 pm

Star Prajna, understood for movies like Ganesha Matthe Banda Devru Kencha and Preethseis going back to Kannada movie theater after almost 8 years. Rather of alleviating back with a full-fledged function, she has actually picked to enter the spotlight through an unique dance number,’Milky Beautyin Satish Ninasam and Rachita Ram’s Ayogya 2

The tune, revealed ahead of the movie’s release, follows the favorable action to earlier tracks:’Muddu Puttalakshmi,’Anna Bandre Josh Bathadeand’Hudgir Dangerous. Made Up by Arjun Janya, Milky Beauty has lyrics by Chethan Kumar, vocals by Naveen Nagaraj and Nishan Rai, and choreography by Harsha.

For Prajna, the resurgence brings more feeling than fond memories.

“The break became much longer than I expected. I got busy with my entrepreneurial ventures, but cinema is something I can never give up. My love for the big screen has never faded,” she states.

The star exposes that individual scenarios likewise played a part in her choice to step far from movies.

“After my father passed away, I wanted to be with my mother. I had entered the industry at a very young age, and life took a different turn.”

When director Mahesh Kumar approached her with’Milky Beautyshe saw it as a chance she had actually long been waiting on.

“I’ve always enjoyed dance numbers, but I never got the opportunity to be part of a special song in my earlier films. So when Mahesh sir narrated the idea, I treated it with the same seriousness as any role. As a Bharatanatyam dancer, dancing has always been my stress buster. There wasn’t a second thought.”

The star states the reaction to the tune has actually been heartening.

“People from the industry called me after watching it. I was overwhelmed when I saw myself on the monitor. The appreciation gave me confidence that I had made the right decision,” states

Prajna, including, “I loved Ayogya when it released and laughed so much while watching it. Being part of its sequel makes me happy. I also noticed how much filmmaking has evolved technically over the years.”

She is especially pleased of director Mahesh Kumar’s devotion.

“I admire his passion for cinema, his hard work, and the way he stays involved with the film until it reaches theatres,” states the star, who signs off by exposing that she is now prepared to go back to acting full-time. “Cinema has never left me.”

Produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner, Ayogya 2directed by Mahesh Kumar, is the follow up to the 2019 hit and is slated for a statewide theatrical release on August 7.

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