Bobby Simha commemorates 12 years of Jigarthanda: ‘A gangster from Madurai altered whatever for me’

A poster for Jigarthanda (L) and Bobby Simha as Assault Sethu in a still for the movie (R)

Upgraded on : 02 Aug 2026, 4:21 pm

Star Bobby Simha required to social networks, to pen a note commemorating 12 years considering that the release of JigarthandaThe movie was composed and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and included Bobby Simha as the gangster Assault Sethu.

Requiring to his Instagram account, Simha composed, “12 years ago, a gangster from Madurai changed everything for me. Assault Sethu didn’t just give me a National Award. He gave me permission to go all the way — no safety net, no limits, no looking back. Still carrying that camera. Still shooting. Thank you for keeping Jigarthanda alive all these years.”