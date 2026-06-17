Odisha to execute 120 days of ensured rural work from July 1

Odisha will carry out the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) from July 1, ensuring as much as 120 days of yearly inexperienced wage work for qualified rural families.



Representational image of rural work in Odisha Photograph:(OTV)

The Odisha federal government informed on Wednesday the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission( Gramin ), a significant rural work effort focused on reinforcing the rural economy and developing sustainable income chances throughout the State.

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The alert follows the plan’s approval by the State Cabinet, with the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department now releasing comprehensive functional standards.

According to the alert, the plan will enter into force throughout all alerted backwoods of Odisha from July 1, 2026. Under the program, every qualified rural home will be ensured approximately 120 days of inexperienced wage work yearly, offering a considerable increase to work security in towns.

A crucial function of the plan is the arrangement of a joblessness allowance if work is not offered within 15 days of an employee’s application. The fresh standards likewise mandate settlement in cases of postponed wage payments, making sure higher responsibility in application.

Drawing from the experience of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the brand-new effort focuses not just on work generation however likewise on rural facilities advancement, water preservation, farming efficiency improvement, development of income properties, and climate-resilient town advancement.

The State federal government stated the program has actually been lined up with the more comprehensive vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Another crucial part of the plan is the preparation of Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs).

Under this structure, private gram panchayats will prepare advancement strategies based upon regional requirements and readily available resources. Tasks will be picked according to these strategies, promoting a bottom-up method to rural advancement and enhancing regional involvement in decision-making.

To guarantee reliable execution, the federal government will develop the Odisha State Rural Employment Guarantee Council and a State-Level Steering Committee. District Collectors will operate as District Programme Coordinators, managing the execution and tracking of the plan. Panchayati Raj organizations will play a main function in preparation, execution, and social audits.

The plan likewise stresses openness through biometric presence, geo-tagging, MIS-based tracking, social audits, and complaint redressal systems. The Mohan Charan Majhi federal government sees the effort as an essential pillar of its rural advancement program, with expectations that it will enhance both work security and rural possession development throughout Odisha.