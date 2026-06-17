Plaints over Illegal meat stores, polluted water; mayor orders action throughout Jan Chaupal

LUCKNOW Illegal meat stores, polluted drinking water and irregular trash collection controlled the complaints at a Jan Chaupal kept in the Nishatganj ward on Wednesday. Taking major note of the decreasing civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal provided rigorous instructions to authorities for instant action. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Taking serious note of the declining civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued strict directions to officials for immediate action. (File Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/17/400x225/Taking-serious-note-of-the-declining-civic-conditi_1781716574015.jpg"alt ="Taking serious note of the declining civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued strict directions to officials for immediate action. (File Photo)"title ="Taking serious note of the declining civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal issued strict directions to officials for immediate action. (File Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Taking severe note of the decreasing civic conditions, mayor Sushma Kharkwal provided stringent instructions to authorities for instant action. (File Photo)

Locals grumbled that some meat stores were running unlawfully and had exhaust fans dealing with the roadway while anti-social aspects regularly collected around them, triggering trouble to commuters and ladies. Taking major note of the problems, Kharkwal directed the zonal officer to perform a questions and start action in accordance with guidelines.

The concern of polluted supply of water likewise figured plainly throughout the general public outreach program. Citizens declared that worn out sewage system and drinking water pipelines had actually caused leaks and contamination in numerous areas. Performing on the grievances, the mayor advised Jalkal basic supervisor Kuldeep Singh to right away carry out repair work and enhancement works to make sure undisturbed supply of tidy drinking water.

Another essential issue raised by locals was the proposed building and construction on the Government Inter College play area. People required conservation of the ground, mentioning that any building and construction would negatively impact sports centers readily available to kids and youth. The mayor asked locals to send a composed representation and ensured them that she would use up the matter with the federal government authorities.

Individuals from Balda Colony highlighted problems associated with sewage system connections while citizens of Nishatganj Lane No. 1 looked for growth of the gas pipeline network. Kharkwal stated the Lucknow Municipal Corporation would compose to the business worried after getting an official proposition from homeowners.

Grievances relating to irregular trash collection likewise appeared throughout the conference. The mayor directed zonal sanitation officer Pankaj Shukla to deal with all pending grievances within 15 days and guarantee a routine waste collection system. She likewise bought awareness projects and action versus those discovered disposing waste on roadways and open areas.

Attending to the event, the mayor stated the Jan Chaupal effort intends to supply a direct platform for residents to raise regional problems and guarantee their prompt resolution through collaborated action by civic authorities.