‘Sexual favour for FIR’: Woman reaches police headquarters for assistance, raped by IIC in Odisha

Severe claims have actually appeared versus the Inspector-in-Charge(IIC )of Sarankul Police Station, with the female implicating the officer of sexual attack and criminal intimidation.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/17/woman-reaches-police-station-for-help-2026-06-17-22-22-05.jpeg" alt ="Woman reaches police station for help"> Female reaches police headquarters for aid Photograph:(OTV)

In a stunning occurrence, a lady was apparently required to a leased home and extremely raped by the IIC, while she had actually gone to the police headquarters, looking for help in dealing with a land disagreement. The stunning occurrence has actually been reported from Sarankul location in Nayagarh district.

Major claims have actually appeared versus the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Sarankul Police Station, with the female implicating the officer of sexual attack and criminal intimidation. The implicated officer has actually been recognized as Sarankul IIC Sujit Kumar Das.

According to the plaintiff, she had actually approached the police headquarters looking for help in dealing with a continuous land disagreement. She declared that rather of getting aid in the matter, she was subjected to sexual exploitation by the authorities officer.

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In her grievance, the lady declared that the IIC by force developed physical relations with her at a leased lodging. She even more declared that the officer threatened her with alarming effects, consisting of death, if she divulged the occurrence to anybody.

The accusations have actually activated issue in the district, provided the severity of the charges levelled versus a serving policeman. Efforts to get the action of Sarankul IIC Sujit Kumar Das were not successful. His smart phone was discovered turned off, and his variation of occasions might not be acquired at the time of filing this report.

Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) has actually refrained from making any comprehensive public declaration on cam concerning the claims. He guaranteed that stringent action will be taken if the claims are discovered to be real following the examination.