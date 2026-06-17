Diamond making system in Odisha quickly as state authorizes Rs 76,612 crore financial investment; 50K tasks on cards

)cell production system.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will invest Rs 10,000 crore in Ganjam district to develop an ingot and wafer production center together with a solar photovoltaic(PV)cell production system. < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/17/odisha-2026-06-17-22-12-15.jpg"alt ="Odisha"> Odisha Photograph:(OTV)

In a significant increase to Odisha’s commercial development aspirations, the High-Level Clearance Authority(HLCA)chaired by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday authorized 20 mega tasks throughout 9 districts, bring in an overall financial investment of Rs 76,612 crore and assuring to produce more than 50,500 job opportunity.

The accepted tasks cover a large range of sectors, consisting of gems production, green energy devices, aerospace and defence, unusual earth mineral-based value-added items, pharmaceuticals, engineering and electrical capital products, chemicals, steel, iron and ferro alloys, and renewable resource.

The approvals highlight the State Government’s concentrate on commercial diversity and work generation.

Amongst the essential propositions is the facility of a diamond production system in Odisha, marking a substantial action towards establishing a high-value gems processing community in the state. Kira Dam LLP, Anjali Labtek Limited and Grow Magnificent Private Limited will collectively invest Rs 9,817.50 crore in Khordha district.

The tasks are anticipated to produce around 8,100 direct and indirect job opportunity.

The renewable resource sector likewise got a significant push. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will invest Rs 10,000 crore in Ganjam district to develop an ingot and wafer production center in addition to a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell production system. The job is anticipated to produce almost 5,000 tasks and enhance Odisha’s position in the tidy energy worth chain.

Additional improving the state’s renewable resource community, Satvik Solar Industries Private Limited will invest Rs 1,709.81 crore in a solar PV cell production center in Ganjam. The job is anticipated to develop 519 job opportunity.

Authorities stated the authorized financial investments show growing financier self-confidence in Odisha’s commercial environment and are anticipated to speed up financial development, improve making capability, and produce massive job opportunity throughout the state.

The jobs are likewise anticipated to contribute substantially to Odisha’s vision of ending up being a leading commercial and clean-energy center in eastern India.