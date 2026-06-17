Vanaspati ghee utilized in Mahaprasad? Over 30 packages took near Jagannath Temple kitchen area

Issues over Mahaprasad pureness emerged at the Jagannath Temple in Puri after more than 30 packages of Vanaspati ghee were apparently taken en path to the temple cooking area, triggering an FIR and main examination.



Abadha Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple in Puri Photograph:(OTV)

Major issues emerged on Wednesday over the pureness of Mahaprasad at Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri after more than 30 packages of Vanaspati ghee from a personal brand name were apparently taken while being taken towards the temple cooking area.

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The occurrence has actually set off prevalent outrage amongst fans and servitors, with concerns being raised about possible offenses of recognized standards governing Mahaprasad preparation.

According to temple standards, just OMFED ghee is allowed for usage in preparing Mahaprasad. The seizure of the Vanaspati ghee packages by security workers has actually triggered accusations that less expensive options might have been utilized regardless of the accessibility of subsidised OMFED ghee provided through the temple administration to the Suar Mahasuar Nijog.

Following grievances of abnormalities, a group led by temple security authorities carried out checks and recuperated the packages. The advancement has actually heightened issues that some people might have tried to increase earnings by utilizing lower-cost active ingredients while Mahaprasad continued to be cost rates connected to making use of pure ghee.

Followers and servitors have actually highly condemned the occurrence, calling it not just an offense of temple policies however likewise a betrayal of the faith of countless Jagannath enthusiasts. They have actually required rigorous action versus those accountable and questioned how such a big amount of unauthorised ghee might get in the temple system in spite of existing security steps.

The secretary of the Mahasuar Nijog has actually likewise knocked the occurrence and looked for excellent penalty for the guilty. The temple’s Neeti (everyday routine) Administrator validated that an FIR has actually been signed up and that an examination is underway.

The debate has actually acquired even more significance due to the fact that Mahaprasad rates were supposedly increased on the basis of utilizing pure ghee. As the probe advances, attention will stay on how the temple administration addresses the accusations and safeguards enthusiasts’ rely on the sanctity of Mahaprasad.

“We offer it to our kids, we consume it ourselves; countless individuals come here out of faith in Lord Jagannath to get the Mahaprasad. If other brand names of ghee are blended into it, what can we even state? Stringent limitations remain in location to make sure premium ghee, yet this is taking place. If our human state of mind does not alter, even God can not assist us,” a female devotee informed OTV.

“This matter pertained to our notification the other day. An FIR has actually been lodged, and the in-depth examination is presently underway. We will understand the complete information after the query,” the SJTA Neeti Administrator, Priyaranjan Prusty, revealed when gotten in touch with.