UP govt regularises 3346 DIET posts throughout 70 districts

LUCKNOW The state federal government has actually authorized the regularisation of 3,346 posts in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) throughout all 70 districts of the state, transforming them from short-lived to long-term positions with retrospective result from August 2, 2016. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The regularised posts include 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior lecturers and 1,190 lecturers. Other posts include statisticians, office superintendents, librarians, accountants, office assistants, technical assistants, clerks, laboratory assistants and Class IV employees. (Pic for representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/17/400x225/The-regularised-posts-include-70-principals--70-vi_1781709491690.png"alt ="The regularised posts include 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior lecturers and 1,190 lecturers. Other posts include statisticians, office superintendents, librarians, accountants, office assistants, technical assistants, clerks, laboratory assistants and Class IV employees. (Pic for representation)"title ="The regularised posts include 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior lecturers and 1,190 lecturers. Other posts include statisticians, office superintendents, librarians, accountants, office assistants, technical assistants, clerks, laboratory assistants and Class IV employees. (Pic for representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The regularised posts consist of 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior speakers and 1,190 speakers. Other posts consist of statisticians, workplace superintendents, curators, accounting professionals, workplace assistants, technical assistants, clerks, lab assistants and Class IV staff members.(Pic for representation )

The choice was communicated through a federal government order released by the standard education department on Tuesday. The order, signed by extra chief secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, specified that the guv had actually authorized the regularisation of numerous posts under the Directorate of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow.

Diet plans function as the state’s main teacher-training organizations and function under SCERT.

According to the order, staff members inhabiting the posts will continue to get dearness allowance and other acceptable advantages in accordance with federal government guidelines. The expense will be fulfilled from the pertinent budget plan head of the standard education department.

The federal government clarified that earlier approvals approved through a series of orders released in February 2026 for various stages of districts would now be dealt with as regularisation of the posts from August 2, 2016. Earlier approvals had actually extended the credibility of the posts just as much as February 28, 2027.

The regularised posts consist of 70 principals, 70 vice-principals, 420 senior speakers and 1,190 speakers. Other posts consist of statisticians, workplace superintendents, curators, accounting professionals, workplace assistants, technical assistants, clerks, lab assistants and Class IV workers.

The biggest classification amongst the regularised posts is that of speakers, followed by clerical personnel and Class IV staff members.

The order mentioned that the regularisation has actually been performed after fulfilment of the conditions set in a 1987 federal government workplace memorandum governing the development and extension of posts.