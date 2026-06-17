CBI searches 14 areas in UP over education funds ‘rip-off’

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday performed searches at 14 places throughout 5 districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with a supposed 4-crore embezzlement of federal government funds in the fundamental education department in Amethi. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="According to the agency, the case was registered after the CBI took over investigation of an FIR lodged at Gauriganj police station in Amethi on March 21, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the finance and accounts officer of the basic education department, Gauriganj. (Pic for representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/17/400x225/According-to-the-agency--the-case-was-registered-a_1781708891482.jpg"alt ="According to the agency, the case was registered after the CBI took over investigation of an FIR lodged at Gauriganj police station in Amethi on March 21, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the finance and accounts officer of the basic education department, Gauriganj. (Pic for representation)"title ="According to the agency, the case was registered after the CBI took over investigation of an FIR lodged at Gauriganj police station in Amethi on March 21, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the finance and accounts officer of the basic education department, Gauriganj. (Pic for representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> According to the firm, the case was signed up after the CBI took control of examination of an FIR lodged at Gauriganj police headquarters in Amethi on March 21, 2025, based upon a problem submitted by the financing and accounts officer of the fundamental education department, Gauriganj. (Pic for representation)

The searches were performed in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh and Amethi following the registration of a case by the CBI’s anti-corruption branch, Lucknow, pursuant to instructions released by the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench.

According to the company, the case was signed up after the CBI took control of examination of an FIR lodged at Gauriganj police headquarters in Amethi on March 21, 2025, based upon a problem submitted by the financing and accounts officer of the fundamental education department, Gauriganj. The implicated called in the event consist of Manoj Kumar Malviya, then junior accounts clerk in the department, Gauriganj; Abhishek Singh, obstruct quality organizer; Shivam Kumar Pandey, block MIS planner; Shravan Kumar Dwivedi, headmaster of a main school in Jagdishpur and Shailesh Chandra Shukla, assistant instructor at a main school in Gauriganj.

CBI authorities declared that Malviya, while published as junior accounts clerk, participated in a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused and other unknown individuals to divert federal government funds from the treasury into different savings account. Private investigators believe that roughly 4 crore was siphoned off through the supposed prohibited transfers.

After validating the identities and addresses of the implicated and other suspects, CBI groups performed collaborated searches on several properties on Wednesday. The company stated the search engine result in the seizure of incriminating files connected to the supposed financial investment and utilisation of the embezzled funds. Authorities likewise recuperated digital gadgets and other posts thought about appropriate to the continuous examination. The CBI stated even more examination is underway to establish the cash path.