India Star Rohit Sharma Creates List A History With Batting Masterclass Against Afghanistan In Lucknow

Rohit Sharma in action|Image: AP

Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma finished 14,000 runs in List A cricket, ending up being just the 5th Indian to do so.

Rohit signed up the turning point throughout his side’s 2nd ODI versus Afghanistan. The ‘Hitman’ searched in a great touch, scoring 48 in 39 balls, with 6 fours and 2 6s at a strike rate of over 123.

Now, Rohit has 14,038 runs in List A cricket throughout 356 matches with 37 centuries, which are the one-dayers occurring throughout all levels, be it in worldwide or state/domestic cricket.

The leading run-getter for India in List A is Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, with 21,999 runs in 551 matches, with 60 centuries, followed by Virat Kohli (16,447 runs), Sourav Ganguly (15,622 runs) and Rahul Dravid (15,271 runs).

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan chose to field. Centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and 2 6s) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and 7 6s) assisted India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the leading wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan require to chase after 403 to level the series.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.