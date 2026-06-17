Knp matrimonial fraud busted; AI-faked profiles utilized to deceive guys

A year-long matrimonial scams racket that supposedly utilized AI-generated profile pictures and phony marital relationship propositions to deceive single males has actually been busted in Kanpur, with cops tracing 41 lakh in checking account connected to the operation, authorities notified on Wednesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/17/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1781697607999.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image (Sourced)

Commissioner of cops (CP) Raghubir Lal stated that the implicated supposedly run 3 call centre-style workplaces in Kanpur, where 23 females worked as telecallers. According to cops, the callers gotten in touch with single males and convinced them to buy subscription plans costing in between 3,000 and 4,000 through sites impersonating genuine matrimonial platforms.

The examination started after a plaintiff, Chandresh, declared he was cheated of 4 lakh by a matrimonial site appealing marital relationship potential customers. Cops stated the probe led them to 3 sites, Perfect Rishte, Shaadi Match and Shaadi Match India, presumably run by Ranjish, Jagruti and Karam Patel. Authorities stated Rajnish has actually been detained in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace the other implicated.

Performing on the problem, authorities carried out raids and apprehended 23 telecallers. Throughout questioning, authorities presumably discovered that after offering membership plans, the implicated downloaded photos of ladies from web, changed them utilizing expert system tools and sent them to potential customers on WhatsApp to make the profiles appear authentic.

Private investigators stated created invoices were likewise presumably developed in the names of the females whose photos were utilized to persuade victims that the matches were genuine. The racket is thought to have actually been running for about a year.

Cops stated the primary implicated are citizens of Chhattisgarh. Private investigators are likewise analyzing the function of Amit, an attorney based in Agra, who presumably entered contact with Ranjish in Kanpur. According to authorities, Amit dealt with cybercrime-related cases and had, in some circumstances, helped with refunds when legal disagreements including the sites occurred.

Cops believe Jagruti might have run a comparable call centre in Unnao. Additional examination is underway to recognize more victims and trace the circulation of funds.