ICC Chairman Jay Shah Hails Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

India Women’s group commemorating after win over Pakistan|Image: X/@BCCIWomen

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah hailed the start of the continuous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, highlighting record-breaking presence and viewership figures.

In a post on X, Jay Shah kept in mind that almost 45,000 fans went to matches throughout the opening weekend, making it the biggest-ever start to an ICC females’s occasion. Shah likewise explained that the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday drew in over 25 million distinct audiences on JioHotstar in India, while Sky Sports taped its highest-ever viewership for a Women’s T20 World Cup match in the UK.

“It’s a blockbuster start to the @ICC #WT20WorldCup 2026. Opening weekend (Fri-Sun) saw almost 45000 fans in attendance across #Birmingham, #Manchester and #Southamption. This is the biggest ever opening weekend for an ICC women’s event. Live Digital viewership in India for #IndvPak @JioHotstar crossed 25 million unique users – more than the aggregate viewership for the entire last edition of WT20WC,” he stated.

“Peak viewership in the UK on #SkySports was the highest-ever for any WT20WC match. Across India, UK and the world over…the women’s Cricket movement has started re-writing history from its opening weekend itself,” he included the X post.

The competition has actually included 8 matches up until now and has actually currently produced a number of upsets, both including protecting champs New Zealand. The White Ferns initially suffered a seven-wicket loss to West Indies before decreasing by 5 wickets versus Sri Lanka.