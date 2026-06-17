Moradabad, A mosque presumably built on gram sabha land in a town here was taken down by the administration on Wednesday, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP: Mosque built on gram sabha land in Moradabad razed as part of encroachment removal drive" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="UP: Mosque built on gram sabha land in Moradabad razed as part of encroachment removal drive"title ="UP: Mosque built on gram sabha land in Moradabad razed as part of encroachment removal drive"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP: Mosque constructed on gram sabha land in Moradabad took down as part of advancement elimination drive

Authorities and profits department groups existed throughout the demolition workout in Ber Khera town under Bhagpatpur police headquarters location. Security was enhanced in the location and the unlawful building and construction was gotten rid of utilizing a bulldozer, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh stated.

According to authorities, the arrive on which the mosque was developed was tape-recorded in earnings files as a “khad ke gaddhe” and was categorized as gram sabha land. After confirmation of land records and ownership status, authorities discovered the building to be unauthorised and started action after finishing legal treatments.

The demolition was performed in harmony under the guidance of administrative authorities, and the order scenario was regular, authorities stated.

The administration stated a drive is being performed to get rid of unlawful infringements from federal government, gram sabha and public-use lands, and comparable action would continue versus unauthorised structures.

They attracted individuals to get needed approvals and confirm land status before any building on federal government or public-use land.

Previously, a mosque developed on a federal government land in Didhauri town under Sadar tehsil in the district was eliminated on June 6, while a mazar of Hazrat Sultan Shah Baba located on the Moradabad-Haridwar highway near Kanth Road was eliminated on June 15 as part of comparable advancement elimination workouts.

This comes a day after numerous spiritual structures, consisting of a mosque near the Kashi train station, a madrassa in Ghaziabad, a mazar on Agra’s M G Road and a mosque along a highway in Bahraich, came under administrative action in different circumstances connected to declared advancement, redevelopment and public-safety problems.

This post was produced from an automated news firm feed without adjustments to text.