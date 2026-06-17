Indian state-backed miner IREL remains in talks with Russia’s Rosneft to acquire uncommon earth samples from the Tomtor deposit in Siberia, as New Delhi transfers to diversify its important minerals supply chains and lower reliance on China, according to Reuters on June 16, pointing out source acquainted with the matter stated.

According to the source, the conversations are being performed through federal government channels and would include processing the samples in Russia before they are delivered to India. The source included that India is looking for to evaluate the mineral structure of the deposit before making any choice on much deeper business engagement.

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The Tomtor deposit, situated in Russia’s Yakutia area of Siberia, is thought about among the world’s biggest undeveloped unusual earth reserves. Rosneft got the property in 2015 as part of its more comprehensive growth into tactical mineral resources.

Unusual earth components are vital for the production of irreversible magnets utilized in electrical automobile motors, renewable resource systems, and defense innovations, according to Reuters.

New Delhi has actually formerly checked out sourcing uncommon earth samples from Myanmar with the participation of armed groups, according to earlier reporting. IREL has actually likewise remained in conversations with Japanese and South Korean partners on prospective joint production of unusual earth magnets, the outlet kept in mind.

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Beyond Russia, the business is pursuing mining chances in Argentina, Australia, and Malawi, and intends to start business unusual earth magnet production in between 2029 and 2030, the source stated.

The advancement comes as India continues to import Russian oil regardless of United States sanctions waivers, according to an Indian petroleum ministry authorities mentioned by Reuters.

Speaking at a media instruction in New Delhi, Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, stated India’s buying choices are assisted mostly by financial factors to consider instead of external policy shifts.

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” Regarding [the] American waiver on Russia, I wish to highlight that we have actually been buying from Russia earlier … I imply before waiver likewise, throughout waiver likewise, and now likewise, “Sharma stated, as priced quote by Reuters.

The authorities included that India has actually protected sufficient crude products and plans to continue its present import technique despite Washington’s sanctions program.

“It is generally the industrial sense which needs to be there for us to acquire,” Sharma specified, according to the publication. “There is no scarcity of crude. Enough crude has actually been bound consistently … and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not impact.”

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Furthermore, India has actually concluded an arrangement with Rosoboronexport to acquire Shtil-1 marine surface-to-air rockets for its Russian-built Project 11356 frigates. The agreement is valued at around $238 million,

According to Defense Blogthe acquisition is planned to gear up just recently provided warships with the needed rocket stock for their onboard air defense systems.

The rockets will be provided for 2 frigates currently in service with the Indian Navy– F70 Tushil and F71 Tamal. Both vessels were built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad and were provided to India in 2024 and 2025.