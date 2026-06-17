The Chainsmokers Set To Return To India For Third Time, Announces Three-City Tour In December 2026

The Chainsmokers Set To Return To India In December 2026|Image: Instagram

The Chainsmokers, the Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo, are all set to go back to India in December 2026. This will mark their 3rd check out to the nation. It will be a three-city trip covering Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The Mumbai leg will likewise see the duo heading Sunburn Festival 2026. The trip comes as the duo’s international hit Closer finishes 10 years, a turning point that has actually restored fond memories amongst fans throughout millennial and Gen Z audiences in India.

Everything about The Chainsmokers’India see

The trip will begin in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20. The band will be headlining Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai, with the occasion arranged at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a significant live home entertainment minute.

The Chainsmokers required to their main Instagram deal with and composed the caption, “INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!”

How to book tickets?

For Mumbai and Bengaluru reveals, individuals can purchase the tickets from BookMyShow. The tickets are live for these 2 cities. For Delhi, organisers have actually advised fans to sign up early to protect gain access to ahead of more statements.

The release even more highlights the cultural imprint of the duo’s music in India, specifying, “There are some songs that become bigger than music. They become memories. They become timelines. They become entire phases of life.” It includes that their tracks, consisting of Don’t Let Me Down, Paris, and Something Just Like This, ended up being commonly related to college celebrations, celebrations, late-night drives and worldwide celebration culture.

The Chainsmokers, making up Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are the Grammy Award-winning RIAA Diamond-certified duo who have actually broken borders in between pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock.