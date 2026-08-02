CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel Earns Silver, Selva Prabhu Bags Bronze In Men’s Triple Jump

India’s Praveen Chithravel|Image: ANI

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian professional athletes Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran protected a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the males’s triple dive at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing a double podium surface for the nation on Saturday.

Chithravel produced a best shot of 16.58 m on his 4th effort to declare the silver medal, while Selva Prabhu signed up a finest dive of 16.52 m to end up 3rd and take bronze.

Chithravel at first stood 5th after the opening 3 rounds, with a 16.05 m effort on his very first effort. He then enhanced to 16.31 m in the 3rd round before producing his 16.58 m leap in the 4th effort to briefly relocation into the lead.

Selva Prabhu, on the other hand, moved into the bronze medal position with a 16.17 m effort in his 2nd effort. He enhanced even more to 16.43 m in the 3rd round before ultimately ending up with a best shot of 16.52 m.

The twin podium surface contributes to India’s strong proving in sports at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Previously, Indian fighter Jaismine Lamboria protected the females’s 57kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after beating ruling champ Michaela Walsh 5-0 by consentaneous choice in the last on Saturday.

Jaismine’s accomplishment offered India its 2nd boxing gold of the day, following Preeti Pawar’s success in the females’s 54kg classification.