Ahmed Khan validates next movie with Akshay Kumar after Welcome to the Jungle success

Director Ahmed Khan has actually verified that his next directorial endeavor will reunite him with Akshay Kumar following the success of Welcome to the Jungle. The filmmaker exposed that the favorable action to the movie has actually motivated the veteran partners to collaborate when again, including another chapter to their relationship that covers over 3 years.

Ahmed Khan verifies next movie with Akshay Kumar after Welcome to the Jungle success

Discussing the upcoming job, Khan shared that conversations are presently underway which the duo is checking out several concepts before locking one.”With Welcome to the Jungle ending up being a success, we needed to interact once again. I am so pleased that the movie has actually succeeded, and the cast enjoys too. Akshay and I are preparing something quickly. We remain in talks relating to two-three various categories– action funny, romantic action drama, and an out-and-out action motion picture. Even Akshay has a script that he has actually informed me about. We need to settle among our concepts. When that and the dates are settled, we’ll reveal it.”

The statement likewise lays to rest current speculation surrounding Khan’s next movie. Reports had actually recommended that the director was preparing a zombie funny starring Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor, while other rumours meant Welcome 4. Khan dismissed those claims, making it clear that his instant focus is on a brand-new partnership with Akshay Kumar.

Attending to the rumours, he stated, “Rumours are plentiful when motion pictures are a hit, however it’s not real currently. My next is with Akshay. It’s a delight dealing with somebody as expert as him. I like action and can do it on a larger scale with Akshay. Dance, action, drama– all of it comes out naturally with him.”

While market buzz recommends that either Firoz A. Nadiadwala or Sajid Nadiadwala might back the movie, Khan picked not to expose any production information, merely stating, “Dono se dosti hai. They enjoy Akshay and me.”

Ahmed Khan is likewise preparing for the release of his home production Baap, including Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. Sharing an upgrade, he stated, “Zee Studios is settling the release date and marketing of the film. I have actually finished the motion picture and commended them. It’s their child now.” The action performer is anticipated to strike theatres later on this year.

Check out: Ahmed Khan exposes how he reunited Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for Welcome To The Jungle

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection, Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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