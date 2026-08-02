The countdown for Mirzapur: The Movie has actually formally started. After producing substantial enjoyment with its teaser, the makers are now preparing to reveal the movie’s main trailer on August 11, providing fans a much deeper check out the much-awaited cinematic adjustment of among India’s most popular criminal activity franchises.

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer to launch on August 11 ahead of September 4 theatrical launching

The teaser, which marked the franchise’s shift from streaming to the cinema, presented audiences to the return of a number of fan-favourite characters while meaning a brand new chapter loaded with action, drama and power battles. With the trailer launch now around the corner, anticipation surrounding the movie has actually just grown more powerful.

According to sources, the trailer will be gone for an unique occasion in the existence of the movie’s primary cast. It is anticipated to supply audiences with their most detailed look yet into the scale, disputes and cinematic treatment of the Mirzapur universe before the movie gets here in theatres.

A source near the job shared information about the upcoming launch and stated, “The countdown to the big-screen takeover starts. After setting the web buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now getting ready to reveal the main trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11 offering audiences their most extensive peek yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.”

The movie sees the return of numerous familiar faces from the well-known franchise, consisting of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while likewise presenting Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan to the broadening cinematic universe. The makers have actually guaranteed a larger-scale experience customized particularly for theatrical audiences, taking the police procedural beyond its OTT origins.

Apart from its leading cast, Mirzapur: The Movie Includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan, who will be seen playing critical functions in the movie.

Provided by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Excel Entertainment, the movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and composed by Puneet Krishna. It has actually been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani functioning as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to launch in movie theaters on September 4, 2026. With the trailer launch now locked for August 11, fans can anticipate the advertising project to collect momentum in the coming weeks as the makers prepare for the franchise’s first-ever theatrical trip.

Check out: Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie, “This movie comes from the fans as much as it comes from us”

More Pages: Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Collection

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