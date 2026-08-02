Raghav Juyal to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s King together with Abhishek Bachchan? Star BREAKS SILENCE: “Aisa kuch nahi hai”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King continues to produce buzz, with fresh rumours about its story and characters appearing practically weekly. The most recent speculation declared that star Raghav Juyal would depict the more youthful variation of among the movie’s primary villains. The star has actually now dismissed the reports, calling them “completely false.”

Raghav Juyal to play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s King along with Abhishek Bachchan? Star BREAKS SILENCE:”Aisa kuch nahi hai”

Raghav, who is presently seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai and is likewise part of Kingattended to the rumours throughout a current interview while teasing that the movie’s story differs from anything audiences have actually been hypothesizing.

Raghav Juyal calls the reports “definitely incorrect”

Speaking with Film TalkiesRaghav was inquired about rumours surrounding his character in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Without exposing information about his function, the star made it clear that the distributing reports were unreliable.

Reacting to claims that he would play a more youthful variation of a bad guy, Raghav stated, “Yeh bilkul, sarasar jhoot bol rahe hai. Kyunki, aisa kuch nahi hai. It’s a very different thing. It’s a very different story and a very unique plot. Woh jab film dekhenge aap, tabhi aapko uska ilm hoga ki kya hai woh kya nahi.”

Raghav Juyal states his search for King is totally various

Raghav selected not to expose specifics about his character, he hinted that both the movie and his look would shock audiences. “It’s a very unique film. The way they are taking the shots. Siddharth sir jo kar rahe hai isme, it’s a very different thing. Mera look bhi, jaise har film mein alag hota hai, isme bhi bilkul different hai,” he stated.

His remarks recommend that director Siddharth Anand is trying something aesthetically and narratively unique with the extremely expected task.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead functions. The action thriller likewise includes an ensemble cast that consists of Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Raghav Juyal.

The movie is among the most waited for Bollywood releases of the year and is arranged to strike theatres on December 24, 2026.

Check Out: Raghav Juyal exposes he was dropped from a movie after hero objected to his casting; states, “That actually harm me”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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