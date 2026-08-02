Rohit Saraf to start strive Heer Ranjha in September; makers cast brand-new leading girl

Rohit Saraf is set to begin recording Heer Ranjha in the very first week of September, according to Variety India. The movie is directed by Sajid Ali, who formerly helmed Laila Majnuand is composed by his sibling, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Rohit Saraf to start aim for Heer Ranjha in September ; makers cast brand-new leading woman

Imtiaz Ali apparently stepped far from his own next directorial job to complete the movie script of Heer Ranjha before going back to it. Earlier reports had actually recommended Sara Arjun would star opposite Saraf, however the makers have actually now selected to cast a brand-new face in the movie rather.

The statement of Heer Ranjha began Valentine’s Day this year, months after Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu discovered unforeseen success. The 2018 movie had actually opened to a soft action at package workplace however was slowly found by cinephiles, ultimately ending up being a surprise theatrical hit when it was re-released in 2015. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing the brand-new movie, which retells the traditional tale of love.

Casting and movie script take shape

Deal with the job has actually continued silently over the previous couple of months, with the movie script and casting being settled ahead of the September shoot. The movie will mark Saraf’s next significant getaway as a romantic lead, following functions in Dear Zindagi Ludo The Sky Is Pink and Bright Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariHe is presently recording the 4th season of his web series Mismatched, opposite Prajkta Koli.

Where the Ali bros stand

Imtiaz Ali’s newest movie as director, the Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaungastarred Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh, and drew appreciation from critics in addition to at package workplace. Sajid Ali last directed Woh Bhi Din The in 2024, including Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav and Sanjana Sanghi, which launched on a streaming platform.

With electronic cameras set to roll in September, all eyes will now be on how the makers of Heer Ranjha cast their brand-new leading woman, and whether the movie can regain the spirit that turned Laila Majnu into a belated success story.

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More Pages: Heer Ranjha Box Office Collection

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