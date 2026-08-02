Manufacturer and business owner Viccky Jain has actually revealed the launch of his production home, VJ Frames, marking the start of a brand-new chapter in his profession as a filmmaker. Making the statement on his birthday, Jain likewise exposed the banner’s maiden task– an enthusiastic action franchise that will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and function Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav in lead functions.

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav collaborate for Remo D’Souza ‘s action franchise as Viccky Jain introduces VJ Frames

The recently released banner intends to back industrial performers throughout categories, with its launching job anticipated to integrate action, phenomenon and mainstream storytelling. While the makers have actually kept plot information under covers, the statement has actually currently produced interest owing to the uncommon casting mix of Tiger Shroff, understood for his action-packed efficiencies, along with flexible star Abhishek Banerjee and content creator-turned-actor Elvish Yadav.

Discussing the launch of VJ Frames, Viccky Jain explained the celebration as the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration. He stated, “Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn’t have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for everything that lies ahead.”

Director Remo D’Souza likewise revealed his interest about working together with the freshly released banner and shared his self-confidence in the job stating, “I’m really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it’s exciting to be part of this journey with him. We’ve got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I’m looking forward to creating something that’s entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences.”

Additional information relating to the movie’s title, story, release schedule and the staying cast are yet to be revealed, the job marks a significant partnership in between Remo D’Souza and Tiger Shroff, both of whom are understood for their know-how in action and dance-driven performers.

With the launch of VJ Frames, Viccky Jain gets in movie production with strategies to establish a varied slate of jobs in the coming years. The Remo D’Souza directorial is anticipated to be the very first of numerous movies under the banner, setting the tone for its vision of providing massive business movie theater to audiences throughout the nation.

Check out: SCOOP: Remo Dsouza starts deal with his next dance movie; most likely to be entitled ABCD 3

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Banner, Birthday, Bollywood, Elvish Yadav, Happy Birthday, News, Remo D’souza, Tiger Shroff, Viccky Jain, VJ Frames

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