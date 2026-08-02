The cast of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming untitled action performer has actually ended up being much more amazing. Now it is being stated that Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan have actually come on board the movie, signing up with an ensemble led by Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.

EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan sign up with Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action movie

The movie, which is being co-produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Viccky Jain, is anticipated to have actually gone on floorings on August 1. While the makers are yet to formally reveal the total cast, sources suggest that the task is visualized as a high-octane business action performer and will include numerous newbie partnerships.

Among the most significant highlights of the task is the fresh casting mixes. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan will be sharing screen area for the very first time, while both starlets will likewise be seen opposite Tiger Shroff for the really very first time in their professions. The movie likewise marks the very first partnership in between Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, making it an uncommon and interesting mix of skill from various home entertainment backgrounds.

The untitled endeavor is anticipated to mix stylised action with mainstream home entertainment, an area that Remo D’Souza has actually checked out in previous industrial movies. Plot information are being kept securely under covers, the task is currently producing interest owing to its non-traditional ensemble cast.

The movie likewise holds significance for manufacturer Viccky Jain, who is making his launching as a movie manufacturer under his recently introduced banner, VJ Frames. Understood to tv audiences through his look on Bigg Boss and as the partner of starlet Ankita Lokhande, Viccky just recently revealed the launch of his production home, with the Remo D’Souza directorial becoming its first endeavor.

For Tiger Shroff, the movie includes another action-packed task to his lineup, while Abhishek Banerjee continues to diversify his filmography with business performers together with content-driven movie theater. Elvish Yadav’s addition marks another considerable action in his acting profession, as he shares screen area with recognized Bollywood stars.

With shooting now underway and an ensemble including Tiger Shroff, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, the untitled action performer is forming up to be among the noteworthy tasks presently in production. More information relating to the movie’s title, story and release schedule are anticipated to be revealed by the makers in the coming months.

Check out: Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav collaborate for Remo D’Souza’s action franchise as Viccky Jain introduces VJ Frames

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