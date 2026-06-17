Leading market leaders share plans for management in an interfered with world|The Hindu Huddle 2026

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Videos
Market leaders at The Hindu Huddle 2026 talked about how organizations are adjusting to disturbance, AI, geopolitical unpredictability and altering customer behaviour. CEOs from L&T, Lenovo, TeamLease and USL shared management lessons for browsing “long-term mayhem”.
Upgraded – June 17, 2026 11:40 am IST