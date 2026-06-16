SpeEdLabs Strengthens Hybrid and Personalized Learning Ecosystem as It Expands School-Integrated Education Across India

As the education sector shifts its focus from content access to measurable learning outcomes, SpeEdLabs is strengthening its hybrid and personalized learning ecosystem to support schools in delivering more effective and student-centric education.

Today, SpeEdLabs partners with over 650 schools across 26 states, supporting more than 150,000 students through its school-integrated learning model. The company combines classroom instruction with QR-Integraded Books, AI-powered assessments, personalized learning pathways, teacher enablement, and structured academic support to help improve learning outcomes at scale.

Through its platform, SpeEdLabs enables schools to deliver personalized learning experiences by identifying individual learning gaps, tracking student performance, and providing targeted practice recommendations. Its hybrid model integrates technology-enabled learning with classroom teaching, ensuring students receive continuous support while empowering teachers with actionable insights.

“Education is moving toward models that combine strong classroom instruction with personalized academic support. Teachers remain central to the learning process, while technology enables individualized practice, assessments, and feedback at scale. As student aspirations become more diverse, schools need integrated systems that can support different learning journeys and career pathways while delivering measurable outcomes,” said Vivek Varshney, Founder & CEO, SpeEdLabs.

As part of its growth strategy, SpeEdLabs is expanding beyond traditional engineering and medical entrance preparation. Alongside its established JEE and NEET programs, the company has introduced IPMAT preparation to address growing interest in management and aptitude-based career pathways. The company is also strengthening its STEM offerings through Robotics, Coding, and AI-focused programs to help students build future-ready skills.

A key component of the SpeEdLabs ecosystem is its national assessment and benchmarking framework, which enables students across partner schools to benchmark their performance against peers nationwide. The framework provides schools with data-driven insights to identify learning gaps and implement targeted interventions. SpeEdLabs believes the future of education lies in creating connected learning ecosystems that combine classroom teaching, technology, assessments, and teacher enablement to ensure every student has access to high-quality, outcome-driven learning experiences.