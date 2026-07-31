Redmi K100 Pro Max launch date and style formally exposed

Simply the other day, a dripped picture of the Redmi K100 Pro emerged online, revealing the phone in a cherry red surface. Now, Xiaomi has actually formally exposed the K100 Pro Max style and verified its launch date.

The Redmi K100 Pro series will release in China on August 11, the business verified in a main Weibo post.

In a different post, Redmi shared main renders of the K100 Pro Max in a brand-new Cabernet Red colorway, which matches the just recently dripped image.

The business likewise validated that the K100 Pro Max will include a flat 6.9-inch display screen with ultra-narrow bezels. The handset gets a curved metal frame and sports a style mainly comparable to its predecessor, the K90 Pro Max.

On the back, the Redmi K100 Pro Max includes a triple-camera setup that consists of a periscope telephoto system. It likewise keeps the Bose-powered rear woofer discovered on its predecessor.

The Redmi K100 Pro Max is currently readily available for pre-reservations in China through Xiaomi’s main online shop.

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Xiaomi President Lu Weibing likewise exposed in a Weibo post that the Redmi K100 Pro will be priced at around CNY 4,000. He included that the basic Redmi K100 will be revealed at a later date.

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