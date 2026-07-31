Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max accreditation mean both of them going worldwide

A couple of days ago a report declared Xiaomi would be introducing the 18 Pro in worldwide markets, unlike its predecessor. Now, a tipster over on X has actually exposed that 2 Xiaomi gadgets have actually been accredited by the EEC. They have the design numbers 2609BPN61G and 2611FPNFAG and the tipster declares the previous might be the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and the latter the Xiaomi 18.

The accreditation generally verifies that these are releasing beyond China. While the Xiaomi 18 getting a worldwide launch isn’t a surprise, considering that its predecessor did too, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max was just offered in China, so its follower getting a broader release is notable. Contribute to that the earlier report about the Xiaomi 18 Pro releasing worldwide too, and this might indicate that all 3 gadgets will be readily available beyond China.

Supposed Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max EEC accreditations

That would be rather a modification in technique for Xiaomi, however this year has actually been really various for many mobile phone makers, due to the galloping memory expenses, so possibly that has something to do with it.

Anyhow, the Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are anticipated to be revealed in September. The Pro designs ought to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, while the Xiaomi 18 might get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 rather.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro has actually been reported to get a 200MP primary video camera and a 200MP telephoto macro video camera, both utilizing big sensing units, and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max might acquire the exact same setup. There will likewise be updated speakers and a bigger vibration motor, while the smaller sized Xiaomi 18 Pro is anticipated to get a battery with a capability of a minimum of 7,000 mAh.

Xiaomi 17

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