Samsung is likewise dealing with a set of Galaxy Buds with an ear hook style

The other day we revealed you what the Samsung Galaxy Buds On will appear like, thanks to some dripped illustrations. Today the very same source is back with brand-new ones, just these are portraying a various set of earbuds. Particularly, earbuds with an ear hook style.

These are apparently internally codenamed Buds Canal 5, and like all comparable items that are currently on the marketplace, they are stated to be targeting exercise and running usage. They have flat hooks and an ear pointer style that might be either in-ear or semi-in-ear.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-buds-canal-5-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="Samsung is also working on a pair of Galaxy Buds with an ear hook design">

It’s not visualized here, these will most likely come with a charging case. It’s uncertain when these will be revealed, however they may make their launching together with the Galaxy Buds On and the Galaxy S26 FE in early September.

It will be intriguing to see Samsung lastly getting in 2 brand-new earbud market sections at the exact same time, after having actually just launched standard in-ear and semi-in-ear earbuds up until now.

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