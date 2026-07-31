Google brings Nano Banana 2 to Google Earth

Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI image generation design is now readily available in Google Earth. It can produce custom-made images utilizing Google Earth’s satellite, aerial, and 3D images.

All you require to do is focus to a location in Google Earth online, tap “create image”and explain what you wish to see in it. Nano Banana 2 will develop it for you.

Google states instructors can utilize this to render hyper-realistic views of historical locations and occasions, like changing the Pompeii ruins into a busy Roman city (as seen in the video above). You can likewise develop custom-made infographics to find out about a location, develop expert property strategies, picture tasks before beginning, or simply offer your preferred location a make over exclusively for the enjoyable of it.

Image generation with Nano Banana 2 is now readily available in Google Earth online worldwide.

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