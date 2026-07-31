25.7 C
London
Friday, July 31, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Google brings Nano Banana 2 to Google Earth

Google brings Nano Banana 2 to Google Earth

By
Correspondent
-
0
86

Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI image generation design is now readily available in Google Earth. It can produce custom-made images utilizing Google Earth’s satellite, aerial, and 3D images.

All you require to do is focus to a location in Google Earth online, tap “create image”and explain what you wish to see in it. Nano Banana 2 will develop it for you.

Google states instructors can utilize this to render hyper-realistic views of historical locations and occasions, like changing the Pompeii ruins into a busy Roman city (as seen in the video above). You can likewise develop custom-made infographics to find out about a location, develop expert property strategies, picture tasks before beginning, or simply offer your preferred location a make over exclusively for the enjoyable of it.

Image generation with Nano Banana 2 is now readily available in Google Earth online worldwide.

Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here