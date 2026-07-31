New Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold renders leakage

Google is revealing the Pixel 11 household on August 12, and today some advertising renders of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold have actually been dripped by the famous Evan Blass, aka @evleaks.

Among these renders verifies that the phone has an 8″ inner display screen, while another one informs us that the marketing around the Pixel 11 household (and the Pro Fold particularly) will be focused around Gemini Intelligence.

New Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold dripped marketing renders

As you can see, the style of the gadget is extremely comparable to that of its predecessor from in 2015, however the upcoming handset has the brand-new Pixel Glow color LED on the back, and this will be utilized for alerts and such.

A lot more recently dripped Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold marketing renders

The video camera island’s general shape is the very same as it was on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, however the flash and mic are no longer beyond the black glass-covered parts.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset, and will have a 4,800 mAh battery.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

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