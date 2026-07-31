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Home Business Odisha Floods: Two rivers cross danger level in Puri, flood threat intensifies

Odisha Floods: Two rivers cross danger level in Puri, flood threat intensifies

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An imminent flood threat looms large as two major rivers in Odisha’s Puri district, the Bhargavi and Devi, are flowing above the danger level. Apart from this, the water levels of the Kushabhadra, Dhanua, and Prachi rivers also continue to rise.
Water Level Rising In Multiple Rivers
The Bhargavi river has crossed its danger mark of 10.42 meters and it is currently flowing at 11.25 meters at Balanga…

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