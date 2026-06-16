4th General Body Meeting of Saksham Rozgar Society Held Successfully

Saksham Rozgar Society (SRS), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to enhancing employability and creating livelihood opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, successfully convened its 4th General Body Meeting (GBM) on 14 June 2026.

The Chief Guest, Ms Rekha Kureel, commended the Society for its dedicated efforts towards youth empowerment. She highlighted the importance of equipping young people with relevant skills, values, and opportunities, and appreciated the Society’s meaningful contribution towards building a skilled and self-reliant India in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The General Secretary, Mr Asif Azmi, presented the minutes of the previous General Body Meeting held on 8 June 2025, which were unanimously approved by the members present. The Secretary, Mr Sandeep Chawla, presented the Annual Activity Report, while the Treasurer, CA Sundeep Gupta, presented the audited Balance Sheet and provided a detailed overview of the Society’s financial position and expenditure during the year.

Addressing the gathering, the President of Saksham Rozgar Society, Ms Jyotika Kalra, emphasised the importance of social responsibility and encouraged members to actively contribute towards the welfare and development of society. She stressed that individuals should look beyond personal interests and participate in initiatives that foster collective growth and nation-building. Referring to recent instances of elected representatives changing political affiliations, she expressed concern over the adverse impact such actions may have on public trust and the moral fabric of democratic institutions. She further announced the Society’s plans to expand its activities during the coming year and work towards establishing a physical training centre to complement its online programmes.

The Society recently organised a month-long Online Business and Accounts Training Programme from 1 April to 30 April 2026, benefiting more than 60 participants from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. During the GBM, 12 students were presented with certificates in person, while 26 students received digital certificates. On the occasion, Rabia Khatoon, a blind student and Ankush Kumar shared their inspiring journeys with the Society and spoke about personal growth and confidence.