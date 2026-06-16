Star Disha Patani has actually included another noteworthy deal to her property portfolio. The star has actually rented out her high-end home in Mumbai’s high end Khar West area at a beginning regular monthly lease of Rs 2.85 lakhs. According to home registration files accessed through Zapkey, the leave-and-license arrangement was formally signed up on June 1, 2026. The lease has actually been signed for a duration of 2 years.

Disha Patani leases Khar West home at Rs 2.85 lakhs month-to-month lease: Report

The home lies in Rustomjee Paramount, among the premium domestic advancements in Khar West. The residential or commercial property steps over 1,000 square feet and is positioned on among the greater floorings of the property tower.

According to the registration files, the house has actually been leased to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar. The occupant has actually paid a down payment of Rs 8.55 lakh, which is comparable to 3 months’ lease.

The contract likewise consists of a lease escalation stipulation. While the month-to-month lease for the very first year has actually been repaired at Rs 2.85 lakhs, it will increase by 5 percent after the conclusion of 12 months. This will take the month-to-month rental total up to around Rs 2.99 lakhs throughout the 2nd year of the lease.

With the boost factored in, the house is anticipated to produce near to Rs 71 lakhs in rental earnings over the 24-month duration.

On the expert front, Disha is presently waiting for the release of Invite To The JungleDirected by Ahmed Khan, the funny performer includes a big ensemble cast and is set up to get here in theatres on June 26.

Check Out: Ahmed Khan calls Akshay Kumar “definitely dashing and good-looking” and Disha Patani “his preferred” as ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ drops

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