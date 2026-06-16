Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Have Something They Wan na Talk About in ‘Bring Your Love’ Video

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter struck the dance flooring in the eye-popping brand-new video for theirConfessions IIcooperation,”Bring Your Love. “

Directed by Torso, the visual is embeded in a huge club area, and opens with a terrific shot of Madonna rolled up in a long carpet that’s lowered the dance flooring, with the pop star turning up after it’s totally unfurled. The remainder of the clip discovers Madonna and Carpenter moving through the jam-packed, sweaty crowd, attempting frantically to prevent the drifting cameraman spying on the crowd.

Julia Garner likewise makes a cameo in the clip, appearing near completion and looking a lot like Eighties-era Madonna. Garner, obviously, was expected to represent Madonna in a now-scrapped biopic.

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The”Bring Your Love “video seems an extended variation of the series focused around the tune in Madonna’sConfessions IIbrief movie, which she crafted together with her approaching album of the very same name. The surreal, 13-minute visual just recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and is readily available to enjoy now on YouTube. It’s developed around the very first 6 tracks of the album, boasts a scene of Benedict Cumberbatch voguing, plus cameos from Feid, Debi Mazar, Kate Moss, Odessa A’zion, Richard E. Grant, Honey Dijon, and Madonna’s child Lourdes Leon.

Madonna and Carpenter launched “Bring Your Love” back in May, after debuting it live throughout Carpenter’s headlining set at Coachella. The track was produced by Madonna and Stuart Price, and it’s set to appear onConfessions IIthe long-awaited follow up to Madonna’s 2005 album,Confessions on a Dance FloorThe brand-new record is out July 3 by means of Warner Records.

From Wanderer United States.