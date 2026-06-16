Sean Combs Wins Bid to Dismiss Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit

Richard’s legal representative stated they will refile the heart of the Danity Kane vocalist’s case in New York state court

A federal judge has actually dismissed previous Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member Dawn Richard’s sexual assault and breach of agreement claim versus Sean”Diddy “Combs.

The judgment comes more than a year after Richard submitted her civil case versus Combs in September 2024. In a 55-page grievance, the vocalist declared the music magnate had actually searched her on many celebrations, when caught her inside a locked vehicle for 2 hours as a type of penalty, and threatened her life.

In a choice dated Friday, June 12, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed all 18 of Richard’s reasons for actions versus Combs, in part, for the majority of the claims being outside the statute of constraints. The judge ruled that count one of Richard’s problem– the heart of her case under a supposed infraction of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law– must just be dismissed without bias, permitting for Richard to refile in state court.

“The Court’s resolution of the immediate movement exists individually of its disapprobation of the accurate accusations, which, if real, are execrable,” Judge Polk Failla composed in her order. “The Court is, obviously, obliged to follow the law.”

In a declaration toWandererRichard’s attorney Arick Fudali, a partner and handling lawyer at The Bloom Firm, stated they are preparing to refile Richard’s case. “We definitely concur with the Judge that the accusations in this case are execrable,” Fudali stated. “We are urged and anticipate pursuing our main claim submitted under the gender inspired violence act in State Court in NYC, per the judge’s choice. We plan to continue to defend Dawn till justice is accomplished.”

An agent for Combs did not instantly returnWanderer‘s ask for remark, however informedSignboardthat “for rather a long time, claims from this claim created headings worldwide. Today’s choice dismissing the case is an essential pointer that claims are not findings which courts exist to assess claims under recognized legal requirements.”

Richard satisfied Combs while auditioning for his hit MTV seriesMaking the Bandforming the popular group Danity Kane along with Aubrey O’Day, D. Woods, Aundrea Fimbres, and Shannon Bex. Throughout the season ending ofMaking the Band 4in 2008, Combs efficiently took apart the band at the peak of its success by shooting O’Day and Woods. Still, Combs kept Richard within the Bad Boy household by making her part of his freshly formed trio, Diddy-Dirty Money along with vocalist Kalenna Harper.

From 2004 up until her music profession with Combs ended in 2012, Richard declared to have actually observed lots of troubling occurrences while in the Bad Boy creator’s orbit, consisting of Combs demanding convening in his underclothing; Combs searching her breast location and “bare butts”; and holding up against Combs’ degrading and sexist remarks.

Richard declared Combs as soon as attempted to punch her when she informed him not to call her a bitch. Before Combs “might strike her,” Richard declared that one of his bodyguards got her and required her into one of Combs’ cars and trucks. Richard declared she was locked alone in the freezing automobile for 2 hours, not able to leave the automobile due to the fact that there were no interior door deals with. She was just enabled out after she called her daddy, who raced to the studio and required for Combs to let her out. Later on, Combs presumably informed Richard, “You do not call your papa unless you’re in the medical facility.”

Richard likewise declared that she experienced Combs end up being physically violent towards his then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura– something that Richard affirmed to at Combs’ criminal trial last summertime.

Combs was jailed on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in September 2024. He was acquitted of the more major charges however founded guilty on 2 counts of transport to engage in prostitution. He’s presently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey. His prepared for release date is set for late February 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

From Wanderer United States.