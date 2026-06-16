Anya Taylor-Joy signs up with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum cast

Anya Taylor-Joy (L), her character in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Upgraded on : 16 Jun 2026, 3:37 am Anya Taylor-Joy has actually ended up being the most recent cast member to sign up with director-actor Andy Serkis’ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollumthe movie’s makers revealed previously this Tuesday. Taylor-Joy is set to play a character called Seren in the movie, headlined and directed by Serkis. A Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, the character has actually formally been described “a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.” As reported previously, the movie sees Serkis repeating the titular function after looks in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected JourneyIt likewise stars Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Kate Winslet as Marigol, Lee Pace as King Thranduil, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan as Strider. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum brings Anya Taylor-Joy back together with supplier Warner Bros Pictures after the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosaand the Dune franchise.

Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth franchise makes up 3 Lord of the Rings and as numerous Hobbit movies, which made around $6 billion from theatres worldwide, according to reports. With The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollumthe makers intend to maintain this cinematic tradition.

It is set to check out the years-long look for Gollum that precede the occasions of 2001’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring which began Peter Jackson’s legendary franchise. The movie is produced by Jackson, together with Philippa Boyens, Zane Weiner, and Fran Walsh. Boyens and Walsh, the authors of Jackson’s trilogy, sign up with Arty Papageorgiou and Phoebe Gittins in bringing JRR Tolkien’s literary source product to the cinema.

Boyens is likewise connected to the next franchise instalment, apparently entitled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Pasttogether with co-writers Peter McGee and Stephen Colbert. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum is set to launch in theatres on December 17 next year.