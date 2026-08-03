United States dollar drops greatly versus Japanese yen after market interventions

A guy strolls past an electronic screen showing a chart revealing the existing and current Japanese Yen currency exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar after Japan and the United States performed collaborated yen-buying intervention, in Tokyo, Japan|Image Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The United States dollar deteriorated greatly Monday versus the Japanese yen after United States President Donald Trump and Japan’s financing minister verified both sides had actually intervened in markets.

Before late recently, the dollar was trading above 163 yen, touching 40-year highs. After regulators were presumed of actioning in, it fell listed below 160 yen.

Early Monday, after the main statement of the intervention, the dollar dropped about 1% to 156.34 yen. That’s a huge modification for the currency exchange rate.

The yen’s extended weak point versus the dollar has actually provided aggravation for Tokyo. Because Japan imports a lot of what it takes in, a weak currency presses costs higher, increasing inflation.

Efforts previously this year to appreciate the yen versus the dollar did little to budge the currency exchange rate.

Recently, the United States side was thought of helping. When asked why Washington was assisting, Trump stated Sunday that “We have an excellent relationship with Japan. We’re really strong— extremely, really strong economically– and they are, you understand, they have a weakening yen, and they desired a bit of aid, and we’re constantly there for Japan. Japan’s been excellent to us, with the exception, naturally, of Pearl Harbor.” Trump stated the United States got “monetary advantage” out of the intervention, calling it a “signal of relationship.” “It’s likewise great for the world economy.” In Tokyo, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama released a declaration verifying the intervention, stating the financing ministry had actually acquired yen in coordination with the United States Treasury Department.

The relocation followed a joint declaration in 2015 and “countered extreme volatility and disorderly motions in the Japanese yen in current months,” it stated.

It included that the ministry would not think twice to act even more if required.

Released on August 3, 2026