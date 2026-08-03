Raj Thackeray takes swipe at Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan over living in Dubai regardless of applauding India: “Why reside in Dubai if you enjoy India?”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray questioned stars Vivek Oberoi and R. Madhavan over their choice to reside in Dubai in spite of openly applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the advancement happening in India. Speaking at an occasion arranged by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the trainee wing of the MNS, in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray criticised what he referred to as a growing pattern of popular characters and industrialists emigrating.

Raj Thackeray takes swipe at Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan over living in Dubai regardless of applauding India: “Why reside in Dubai if you like India?”

< p data-start="1257" data-end ="1499"> Referring to Vivek Oberoi, who depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 biographical movie based upon the PM, Thackeray mentioned,” Vivek Oberoi, who made a movie on Modi and played Modi’s function in it, has actually likewise gone to reside in Dubai. “

He likewise questioned R. Madhavan’s choice to live in Dubai and stated,”R Madhavan who applauded PM Modi-where does he live? He resides in Dubai. If you like India so much, if you like PM Modi, if they think that PM Modi is establishing India, then why are they living in a foreign land? Why are they residing in Dubai with their households?” Thackeray even more declared, “They will come here, operate in a government-sponsored movie like Dhurandhar and after that will return to Dubai.”

Madhavan has actually formerly mentioned that he moved to Dubai throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support his child’s swimming profession, while Vivek Oberoi has actually stated he moved there to broaden his company interests.

During the exact same address, Thackeray likewise discussed the language utilized versus Prime Minister Modi throughout the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Describing the Prime Minister’s reaction that such “misguided children” ought to be forgiven and directed, Thackeray stated, “I concur with it (PM’s declaration). Nobody ought to utilize a language of such a low level. He needs to inform individuals of his own celebration.”

He declared that BJP giant groups regularly target public figures, consisting of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and members of the Thackeray household. According to him, a number of stars now prevent revealing their viewpoints openly since of online trolling. Thackeray included that violent language needs to not be utilized versus anybody and mentioned, “Even they (BJP advocates) ought to be asked to stop (from utilizing bad language). BJP giant groups began this. As you plant, so will you enjoy.”

He likewise stated the NEET paper leakage debate might have stimulated the CJP demonstrations, however the big public involvement showed collected complaints developed for many years.

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Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Despite, Dubai, India, Living, News, Praising, R Madhavan, Raj Thackeray, Takes Swipe, Vivek Oberoi

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