Hrithik Roshan rents Andheri West office for Rs. 17 lakh monthly; five-year offer signed up

Hrithik Roshan has actually included another business leasing offer to his property portfolio. The star has actually rented out an industrial office in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs Limited under a five-year arrangement, according to home registration files accessed by CRE Matrix.

Hrithik Roshan rents Andheri West office for Rs. 17 lakh each month; five-year offer signed up

The workplace properties lie in Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road and make up 7 systems located on a greater flooring of the industrial structure. The overall built-up location of the rented residential or commercial property is close to 6,000 sq. ft. and likewise consists of 7 devoted vehicle parking areas. Based on the files, the lease contract was signed up on June 29, 2026, while the occupancy has actually worked from April 1, 2026. The arrangement stands for 5 years and will continue up until March 31, 2031.

The monetary regards to the lease suggest that Clearsynth Labs Limited will pay a regular monthly lease of Rs. 17 lakh throughout the preliminary 3 years of the contract, covering the duration from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. Afterwards, the lease will be modified upwards to Rs. 19.55 lakh monthly for the staying 2 years, from April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2031. The files even more expose that the renter has actually transferred a security quantity of Rs. 68 lakh as part of the contract.

The most recent deal even more broadens Hrithik Roshan’s portfolio of income-generating industrial properties. Over the previous couple of years, the star has actually been actively associated with tactical property financial investments throughout Mumbai.

In 2025, residential or commercial property files accessed by Zapkey had actually exposed that Hrithik rented his sea-facing high-end house in Juhu to his sweetheart, Saba Grewal (Azad), for a month-to-month lease of Rs. 75,000 under a 1 year arrangement.

Individually, the star likewise made headings in 2015 for a significant industrial home acquisition. According to home registration files accessed by Propstack, Hrithik Roshan, in addition to his dad Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and his mom Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, got 10 industrial workplace systems in Andheri West for roughly Rs. 28 crores.

With the current lease deal, the star continues to enhance his existence in Mumbai’s industrial realty market. The Andheri West home is anticipated to create a consistent rental earnings over the next 5 years, showing the growing pattern of celebs purchasing industrial properties together with their operate in the show business.

Check out: Hrithik Roshan responds to the ‘Sorry Hrithik’ pattern: “I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the best one, and inspired by truths”

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.