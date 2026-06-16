India’s HCLTech to purchase 10.5% stake in Sarvam AI, valuing start-up at $1.5 billion

June 15 (Reuters)– India’s HCLTech stated on Monday it will get a 10.5% stake in domestic generative AI start-up Sarvam AI for 14.27 billion rupees ($150.7 million) in money, leading the company’s Series B round as a tactical financier.

Sarvam was valued at $1.5 billion in the round, which raised $234 million in its very first liquidate of a targeted $300 million, the start-up stated.

– HCLTech stated it will obtain 41,421 equity shares in the start-up and fund its research study and advancement focused on training next-generation designs for agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity utilize cases.

– The financial investment will permit the Indian IT services business to establish particular language designs and AI services for its international customer base, and speed up the advancement of sovereign AI options for federal governments and managed markets, HCLTech included.

– The round was co-led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with ongoing involvement from existing financiers Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners, Sarvam stated.

– In 2024, Microsoft partnered with the Indian start-up to support voice-based generative AI applications, without divulging monetary information.

($1 = 94.7100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)