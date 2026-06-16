Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions are coming together to produce Odiyan: The Age of Illusiona sweeping legendary rooted in the folklore and cultural folklore of 19th-century Kerala. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Supriya Menon, and directed by Rahul Sadasivan (Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, Diés Iraethe movie stars Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It marks Dharma Productions’ very first Malayalam production, a considerable very first for among India’s a lot of storied movie homes.

Karan Johar reveals Dharma Productions’Malayalam launching with Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Odiyan

At its core, the movie has to do with a frightening shape-shifter from Kerala legend, whose fury comes down on an effective matriarchal family, triggering a fight in between fact and impression that crackles with misconception, hazard and mental weight. Rahul Sadasivan, who has actually developed one of the most distinct bodies of work in Indian movie theater through his particular command of Kerala’s folklore and environment, takes on his most enthusiastic job.

Karan Johar, Producer, Dharma Productions, stated, “I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences – it is something I have watched with genuine awe. When this story came to us, with Rahul’s vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas, and I am glad we get to give it just that.”

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Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, stated, “Malayalam cinema represents everything we respect in storytelling, fearless creative ambition, deep cultural rootedness, and a connection with audiences that is genuinely earned. For Dharma, foraying into Malayalam cinema is a natural and exciting expansion, the industry has the talent, the audiences, and the storytelling muscle that make it a market we absolutely want to be in. Collaborating with Prithviraj Productions and Rahul Sadasivan on Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is a proud moment for us, and one that signals exactly where we are headed.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Actor & Producer, Prithviraj Productions, stated, “The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala’s identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness. Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from, has been a pursuit very close to my heart. Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape.”

Supriya Menon, Director of Prithviraj Productions, stated, “As a company that’s been consistently trying to improve Malayalam cinema, where storytelling is championed by its audience and work on different genres – we are happy to welcome Dharma Productions into the disruptive world of Malayalam cinema. We hope to continue our efforts with Odiyan to bring world class cinema to screens of Malayalam and offer our audience a great viewing experience.”

Rahul Sadasivan, Film Director, said, “Folklore has always been a powerful source of fear because it exists in the space between memory, belief, and imagination. With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, I wanted to revisit one of Kerala’s most enduring legends and bring it to life through a cinematic language rooted in atmosphere, mystery, and emotion. After the love and recognition audiences gave my previous films, this project represents an opportunity to tell a story on a much larger canvas while staying true to the themes that have always interested me. I’m excited to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions in bringing this vision to life.”

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is coming soon to cinemas.

Also Read: Advait Chandan exits Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 over creative differences: Report

Tags : Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Debut, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Manju Warrier, News, Odiyan, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, Prithviraj Productions, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahul Sadasivan, South, South Cinema, Supriya Menon

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