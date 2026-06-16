The much-awaited follow up to Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENTpresently being described as Kalki 2continues to produce considerable buzz, with fresh reports recommending that Alia Bhatt has actually formally signed up with the cast of the enthusiastic sci-fi franchise. The advancement comes amidst continuous speculation surrounding the future of Deepika Padukone’s character in the follow up.

Alia Bhatt signs up with Prabhas starrer Prabhas starrer Kalki 2: Report

According to current reports, Alia Bhatt has actually been cast in an essential function in Kalki 2Contrary to prevalent speculation, the starlet is not anticipated to change Deepika Padukone in the movie. While information concerning her character have actually been kept securely under covers, reports show that she will be essaying a crucial function that is anticipated to play an essential part in the story of the follow up.

It is even more being reported that Alia has actually currently started shooting for the job and just recently signed up with the cast and team in Hyderabad for the movie’s 2nd shooting schedule. Sources recommend that the starlet has actually currently finished 5 days of shooting. The makers have actually preserved total secrecy relating to the scope of her function, the period of her shoot schedule, and how her character fits into the bigger story.

The reports have actually gotten extra attention due to continuous rumours about Deepika Padukone’s participation in the follow up. Deepika played Sumathi, likewise referred to as SUM-80, in the very first movie– a pregnant female bring a kid thought to be Kalki, the last version of Lord Vishnu. Her character functioned as the psychological and narrative core of the story, making reports of her supposed exit a significant talking point amongst fans of the franchise.

As speculation surrounding Deepika’s future in the franchise continues, numerous names have actually emerged as possible additions to the cast. Amongst them is Sai Pallavi, who just recently made her Hindi movie launching opposite Junaid Khan in Ek Din. There has actually been no main verification from the makers concerning any replacement casting.

The production of Kalki 2 is stated to be advancing progressively. Earlier reports recommended that the makers are considering a release towards completion of 2027. With that timeline in mind, the group is anticipated to finish primary photography well before the middle of next year, enabling adequate time for the movie’s comprehensive visual results and post-production work.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT became among Indian movie theater’s most enthusiastic tasks upon its release. Mixing folklore with sci-fi, the movie included an ensemble cast consisting of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and Disha Patani.

Embed in the dystopian city of Kashi in the year 2898 ADVERTISEMENTthe story focused on a group identified to safeguard SUM-80 and her coming kid, thought to be Kalki. Drawing motivation from Hindu bibles, the movie laid the structure for the prepared Kalki Cinematic Universe and concluded with numerous unsettled stories, leading the way for a much bigger follow up.

While the makers are yet to formally reveal Alia Bhatt’s casting, the current reports have actually currently increased anticipation around Kalki 2which stays among the most excitedly waited for Indian movies presently in production.

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