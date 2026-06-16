EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Cocktail 2 without any visual cuts; ‘Agni’ altered to ‘Diya’, ‘Jew on the run’ referral censored

On June 14, Bollywood Hungama was amongst the very first to notify readers that the much-awaited Mixed drink 2 has actually been approved an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In this short article, we’ll solely concentrate on the cuts provided to the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Cocktail 2 without any visual cuts;’Agni’altered to’Diya ‘,’Jew on the run’recommendation censored

The bright side is that the CBFC has actually not made any visual cuts. All the romantic and intimate scenes are left unblemished. A couple of audio adjustments were asked to be made. A cuss word, which was pointed out in the subtitle, was asked to be eliminated. The word ‘Agni’ was changed with ‘Diya’ anywhere it took place in the movie.

A recommendation to ‘Jew on the run’ was censored. The CBFC order does not define the context in which the expression was utilized in the movie. It is uncertain whether it referred to any particular work, a specific or was simply utilized as a generic expression.

As soon as these modifications were made, Mixed drink 2 was passed with an ‘A’ certificate on June 16. The length of the movie, as discussed on the certificate, is 149.19 minutes. To put it simply, Cocktail 2 is 2 hours, 29 minutes and 19 seconds long.

Mixed drink‘s very first part, which launched in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and debutante Diana Penty. Like Cocktail 2, it was directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and its music was made up by Pritam Chakraborty. The 2nd part is composed by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and in addition to Maddock, is likewise produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films.

Mixed drink 2 releases in movie theaters on June 19. It ends up being the first-ever adult-rated movie of Kriti Sanon’s 12-year profession. For Rashmika Mandanna, it marks her 2nd ‘A’-ranked Hindi movie after the hit Animal (2023 ). When It Comes To Shahid Kapoor, this is the 5th adult-rated movie of his profession after Kaminey (2009 ), Udta Punjab (2016 ), Kabir Singh (2019) and O’Romeo (2026 ). Surprisingly, O’Romeo was likewise his last release, which implies that for the very first time in his profession, Shahid will have 2 successive adult-rated movies.

Check out: One city, 2 buddies: Rashmika Mandanna to reveal Kriti Sanon the genuine Bengaluru in the middle of Cocktail 2 promos

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Cocktail 2, Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Kriti Sanon, Luv Ranjan, Maddock Films, News, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor

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