Kalki Koechlin offers Mumbai apartment or condo for Rs 2.55 crores after almost a years: Report

Star Kalki Koechlin has actually offered an apartment or condo in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 2.55 crores, according to home registration files examined by Square Yards. The deal contributes to the growing list of property offers including movie market characters in current months.

Kalki Koechlin offers Mumbai house for Rs 2.55 crores after almost a years: Report

The apartment or condo lies in Varsova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, a domestic complicated located in the popular Andheri West area. According to the registration files, the home has a carpet location of 1,230 square feet.

The purchaser has actually been determined as Yuvraj Ahuja. The sale deal was formally signed up on April 21, 2026.

Files evaluated by Square Yards reveal that stamp task worth Rs 16.08 lakhs was spent for the deal, in addition to registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The offer likewise highlights the gratitude in the residential or commercial property’s worth throughout the years. According to the report, Kalki had actually bought the house in December 2015 for Rs 1.95 crore. With the current deal valued at Rs 2.55 crore, the star is approximated to have actually acquired roughly Rs 60 lakh on the financial investment.

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