Singapore-Delhi flight diverted to Chandigarh due to bad weather condition

Flight throughout bad weather condition

Chandigarh: An IndiGo flight from Singapore to Delhi made an unscheduled landing at Chandigarh airport after being diverted due to unfavorable weather condition in the nationwide capital, authorities stated.The flight (6E-1014) landed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on the stepping in night of Friday and Saturday, although it was not set up to run to Chandigarh.Airport CEO Ajay Kumar stated the airplane landed securely at 11.55 pm and stayed on the ground for about an hour before leaving for Delhi at 1.05 am.“Passengers were supplied complete support and cooperation based on procedure throughout the stop,” he stated.While Chandigarh presently does not have direct connection with Singapore, the smooth handling of the long-haul worldwide flight highlighted the airport’s functional preparedness to handle such services.The airport’s global footprint has actually been broadening in current months, with direct flights to Dubai resuming and routine services to Abu Dhabi continuing. With increasing outgoing traffic from Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh area, the diversion has when again highlighted the capacity for more direct abroad paths from the city.