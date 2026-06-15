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Home Business Oppo Find X10 Pro’s primary specifications leakage

Oppo Find X10 Pro’s primary specifications leakage

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The Oppo Find X10 household is anticipated to be introducing in September, and among the members getting to that point will be the Find X10 Pro. According to a brand-new report, this gadget will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC, which will be developed utilizing an innovative 2nm procedure.

The phone will have a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen made by Tianma with “1.5K” resolution, narrow balanced bezels, and big rounded corners. On the back will be a 200MP primary cam utilizing the 1/1.3″ type Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensing unit, a 200MP telephoto cam, and a 3MP multispectral sensing unit. Obviously, an ultrawide video camera ought to include too, it simply hasn’t been discussed by this leakage.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="Oppo Find X9 Pro" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-find-x10-pro-specs/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg">
Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Find X10 Pro is apparently going to sport a battery of a minimum of 8,000 mAh, an ultrasonic in-display finger print sensing unit, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Because these are reported specifications, do not forget to take them with a grain of salt. As we’re still about 3 months far from its launch, certainly the Find X10 Pro will be the topic of more leakages and reports quickly. Stay tuned.

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