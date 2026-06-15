Oppo Find X10 Pro’s primary specifications leakage

The Oppo Find X10 household is anticipated to be introducing in September, and among the members getting to that point will be the Find X10 Pro. According to a brand-new report, this gadget will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC, which will be developed utilizing an innovative 2nm procedure.

The phone will have a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen made by Tianma with “1.5K” resolution, narrow balanced bezels, and big rounded corners. On the back will be a 200MP primary cam utilizing the 1/1.3″ type Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensing unit, a 200MP telephoto cam, and a 3MP multispectral sensing unit. Obviously, an ultrawide video camera ought to include too, it simply hasn’t been discussed by this leakage.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="Oppo Find X9 Pro" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-find-x10-pro-specs/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Find X10 Pro is apparently going to sport a battery of a minimum of 8,000 mAh, an ultrasonic in-display finger print sensing unit, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Because these are reported specifications, do not forget to take them with a grain of salt. As we’re still about 3 months far from its launch, certainly the Find X10 Pro will be the topic of more leakages and reports quickly. Stay tuned.

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