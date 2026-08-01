Main Vaapas Aaunga on OTT: When and where can you stream the Imtiaz Ali directed partition drama

Upgraded on : 01 Aug 2026, 2:23 pm

Main Vaapas Aaungathe Imtiaz Ali directorial endeavor that launched theatrically in June, will quickly be readily available for streaming in India. The partition drama, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh ahead castcan be seen on Netflix beginning with August 7, according to a main listing on the banner.

Collectively produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga informs the story of Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95 years of age male on his deathbed who reveals a desire to review the town where he matured, which now nevertheless pushes the opposite of the India-Pakistan border. As Ishar reviews his teen years in fragmented discussions with his grand son Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), the audience gets a glance of the scaries of partition and how the consequences affected the lives of a young Ishar (Vedang Raina), Afsana (Sharvari) and everybody in undistracted Punjab and Bengal.