Main Vaapas Aaunga on OTT: When and where can you stream the Imtiaz Ali directed partition drama

Main Vaapas Aaungathe Imtiaz Ali directorial endeavor that launched theatrically in June, will quickly be readily available for streaming in India. The partition drama, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh ahead castcan be seen on Netflix beginning with August 7, according to a main listing on the banner.
Collectively produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga informs the story of Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95 years of age male on his deathbed who reveals a desire to review the town where he matured, which now nevertheless pushes the opposite of the India-Pakistan border. As Ishar reviews his teen years in fragmented discussions with his grand son Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), the audience gets a glance of the scaries of partition and how the consequences affected the lives of a young Ishar (Vedang Raina), Afsana (Sharvari) and everybody in undistracted Punjab and Bengal.
After a dull start at package workplace, Main Vaapas Aaunga saw an amazing healing at package workplace, owing to the strong word-of-mouth throughout the board and a comprehensive marketing strategy by the makers where director Imtiaz Ali and Vedang checked out lots of screens nationwide, connecting with their movie’s audience. On Friday, the movie likewise finished 50 days of its theatrical run, a rarity in present times.
Apparently, made on a spending plan of Rs 70 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned more than 99 crore worldwide, out of which 77 crore originated from its domestic market.
In our evaluation for the movie, Kartik Bhardwaj kept in mind, “Imtiaz has actually never ever been an especially political filmmaker, atleast not straight. His movies constantly originate from a deep, individual location. His characters often are the misfits who wish to flee to discover themselves. This time he zooms out, he makes the individual, political. This movie has to do with Punjab, about the buried injury of the refugees and how discomfort brings to life patriarchy.”